JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 58.46% to Rs 22.66 crore

Net loss of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 58.46% to Rs 22.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales22.6614.30 58 OPM %1.10-0.42 -PBDT0.392.17 -82 PBT-1.580.55 PL NP-1.840.01 PL

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

