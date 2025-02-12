Business Standard

Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 25.68% to Rs 644.33 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 30.33% to Rs 40.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 58.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 25.68% to Rs 644.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 512.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales644.33512.67 26 OPM %14.3515.99 -PBDT86.6198.50 -12 PBT57.8281.28 -29 NP40.6158.29 -30

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

