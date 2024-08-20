Zel Jewellers standalone net profit declines 56.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.85% to Rs 17.78 croreNet profit of Zel Jewellers declined 56.90% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.85% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.7822.75 -22 OPM %8.9410.24 -PBDT0.892.11 -58 PBT0.581.84 -68 NP0.501.16 -57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content