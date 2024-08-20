Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 75.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.25% to Rs 0.63 crore

Net profit of Arihant Classic Finance declined 75.68% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.25% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.630.7920.63111.390.130.500.130.500.090.37