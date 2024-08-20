Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 75.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.25% to Rs 0.63 croreNet profit of Arihant Classic Finance declined 75.68% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.25% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.630.79 -20 OPM %20.63111.39 -PBDT0.130.50 -74 PBT0.130.50 -74 NP0.090.37 -76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content