Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zenith Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Zenith Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales decline 28.16% to Rs 16.10 crore

Net loss of Zenith Exports reported to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.16% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.1022.41 -28 OPM %-20.991.96 -PBDT-2.551.04 PL PBT-2.740.79 PL NP-2.100.53 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Royal Enfield

Eicher Motors up 8%; Royal Enfield rides past 'toughest phase': Analysts

Bumble, Tinder

Burnt-out by dating apps? Bumble and Tinder want to be your BFFs instead

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 77,600; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

exports, wto

LIVE: Imports rise 3.9% to $66.34 billion in October from $63.86 billion a year ago, says govt data

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Toss delayed; 4:29 PM IST- cut-off for 5 ovr game

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon