Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 31.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 38.32 croreNet profit of Nitin Castings rose 31.66% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 38.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales38.3240.12 -4 OPM %10.449.20 -PBDT5.814.49 29 PBT5.294.09 29 NP4.203.19 32
