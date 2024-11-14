Chordia Food Products standalone net profit declines 34.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.71% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of Chordia Food Products declined 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.71% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.810.85 -5 OPM %55.5663.53 -PBDT0.430.53 -19 PBT0.200.31 -35 NP0.150.23 -35
