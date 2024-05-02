Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 82.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.78% to Rs 8.09 croreNet profit of Zenotech Laboratories declined 82.02% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.78% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.39% to Rs 8.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.15% to Rs 36.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content