Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit declines 82.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.78% to Rs 8.09 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 28.39% to Rs 8.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.15% to Rs 36.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

