Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit rises 57.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 25.20% to Rs 1.54 crore
Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance rose 57.38% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.20% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.76% to Rs 3.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.11% to Rs 6.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.541.23 25 6.265.30 18 OPM %70.1364.23 -75.2476.42 - PBDT1.160.84 38 5.344.15 29 PBT1.120.80 40 5.174.00 29 NP0.960.61 57 3.852.99 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit rises 22.73% in the December 2023 quarter

India Lease Development reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Tirupati Fin-Lease standalone net profit rises 58.82% in the December 2023 quarter

BharatPe Turns EBITDA Positive: Clocks October 2023 as the First Profitable Month

Lease Management Goes Digital: MYNDLeaseX, the Pathbreaking Lessee-Centric SaaS Product, Launched

Mena Mani Industries standalone net profit declines 44.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Adani Wilmar consolidated net profit rises 67.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT standalone net profit declines 1.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 1.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 10.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGodrej Group SplitGold-Silver Price TodayMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon