Mena Mani Industries standalone net profit declines 44.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 136.83% to Rs 8.81 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 60.53% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.59% to Rs 12.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Mena Mani Industries declined 44.78% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 136.83% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.8.813.7212.827.068.7428.235.2310.911.030.890.930.620.900.890.680.600.370.670.150.38