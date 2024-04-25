Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 45.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.41% to Rs 1229.70 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 102.99% to Rs 665.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 327.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 4901.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4848.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Zensar Technologies rose 45.39% to Rs 173.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 1229.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1212.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.