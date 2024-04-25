IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit rises 14.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.73% to Rs 12198.53 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 20.61% to Rs 8977.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7443.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.79% to Rs 45748.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36367.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

