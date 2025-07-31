Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 980.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 980.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Sales rise 13.62% to Rs 1246.05 crore

Net profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals rose 980.68% to Rs 98.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.62% to Rs 1246.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1096.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1246.051096.65 14 OPM %11.2910.77 -PBDT178.8081.41 120 PBT154.2956.20 175 NP98.999.16 981

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

