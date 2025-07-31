Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders standalone net profit rises 160.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 87.10% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders rose 160.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 87.10% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.080.62 -87 OPM %125.008.06 -PBDT0.130.06 117 PBT0.130.06 117 NP0.130.05 160
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content