Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gillette India standalone net profit rises 25.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Gillette India standalone net profit rises 25.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 706.72 crore

Net profit of Gillette India rose 25.63% to Rs 145.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 115.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 706.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 645.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales706.72645.33 10 OPM %29.7527.20 -PBDT215.89176.43 22 PBT195.43155.23 26 NP145.69115.97 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

