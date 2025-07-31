Gillette India standalone net profit rises 25.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 706.72 croreNet profit of Gillette India rose 25.63% to Rs 145.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 115.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 706.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 645.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales706.72645.33 10 OPM %29.7527.20 -PBDT215.89176.43 22 PBT195.43155.23 26 NP145.69115.97 26
