Zydus Foundation standalone net profit declines 84.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.06% to Rs 30.63 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 68.57% to Rs 4.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.53% to Rs 118.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Zydus Foundation declined 84.16% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 30.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.30.6328.61118.54106.2913.5827.0516.5227.795.268.3722.8931.740.644.044.7315.050.644.044.7315.05