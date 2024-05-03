Hong Kong Market extends gain to ninth day

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index surged by 268.79 points, or 1.48%, to 18,475.92. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index spurted 110.20 points, or 1.71%, to 6,547.29.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index sgained 4.7% on the week and has risen 20% from a January low, entering what is defined as bull-market territory.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index has risen 20% from a January low and has now entered what is defined as bull-market territory.
Among blue chips, HSBC, Tencent rose 1.2% to HK$364.60 and Alibaba added 4.1% to HK$79.20.
Banking shares extended gains, with China Construction Bank rising 0.8% and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1% higher. Insurance stocks also rose, with AIA jumping 3.4% to HK$61.35 and Ping An rising 4.1% HK$39.55.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content