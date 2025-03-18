Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Apalutamide Tablets, 60 mg

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Apalutamide Tablets, 60 mg (Erleada Tablets, 60 mg).

Apalutamide is an androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer.

Apalutamide tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (SEZ), Ahmedabad.

Apalutamide tablets had annual sales of USD 1099.8 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT January 2025).

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

