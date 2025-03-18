Global Health receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Global Health has received affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL Ratings pursuant to merger of Medanta Holdings (MHPL), erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary with the Company as per below details:
Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated - Rs. 1500 crore* (Enhanced from Rs. 950 crore)
Long Term Rating - CRISIL AA-/Positive (Reaffirmed)
Short-term rating - CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)
*Earlier rating of MHPL was for Rs. 550 crore which was added in approved limit of GHL i.e. Rs. 950 crore.
