Global Health receives affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL

Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Global Health has received affirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL Ratings pursuant to merger of Medanta Holdings (MHPL), erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary with the Company as per below details:

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated - Rs. 1500 crore* (Enhanced from Rs. 950 crore)

Long Term Rating - CRISIL AA-/Positive (Reaffirmed)
Short-term rating - CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)

*Earlier rating of MHPL was for Rs. 550 crore which was added in approved limit of GHL i.e. Rs. 950 crore.

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

