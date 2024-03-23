Sensex (    %)
                             
Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Letermovir tablets

Image

Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Letermovir tablets, 240 mg and 480 mg, (USRLD: Prevymis tablets).
Letermovir tablets are used to prevent disease caused by a virus called cytomegalovirus (CMV) in people who have received a bone marrow transplant or kidney transplant. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India. Letermovir tablets, 240 mg and 480 mg had annual sales of USD 289.5 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Jan-24).
First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

