Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Letermovir tablets

Letermovir tablets are used to prevent disease caused by a virus called cytomegalovirus (CMV) in people who have received a bone marrow transplant or kidney transplant. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India. Letermovir tablets, 240 mg and 480 mg had annual sales of USD 289.5 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Jan-24).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content