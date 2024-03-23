Maruti Suzuki acquires 6.44% stake in tech start-up Amlgo Labs

With this, Maruti Suzuki will own an equity stake of over 6.44% in the startup. The investment is being made through the Maruti Suzuki lnnovafion Fund, an initiative to undertake strategic investments in startups which exhibit high levels of technological innovation.
This is the second such investment by the Company. Earlier to this, the Company invested in Sociograph Solutions in June 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content