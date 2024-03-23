Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Maruti Suzuki acquires 6.44% stake in tech start-up Amlgo Labs

Image

Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki lndia has announced investment of over Rs 1.99 crore in Amlgo Labs, a technology-led startup. The startup operates in the area of data analytics, cloud engineering, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial lntelligence (Al), to assist companies in datadriven decision making.
With this, Maruti Suzuki will own an equity stake of over 6.44% in the startup. The investment is being made through the Maruti Suzuki lnnovafion Fund, an initiative to undertake strategic investments in startups which exhibit high levels of technological innovation.
This is the second such investment by the Company. Earlier to this, the Company invested in Sociograph Solutions in June 2022.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd soars 1.38%, rises for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki production rises 11% YoY in Feb'24

Auto stocks edge lower

Sensex slides 417 pts; auto shares in demand

Auto stocks edge higher

Puravankara launches Purva Kensho Hills

RVNL inks MoU with Airports Authority of India

Satin Creditcare board to mull fund raising via private placement

Ultratech commisions 1 MTPA cement capacity at Roorkee-based unit

ICRA reaffirms credit ratings of Dabur with 'stable' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon