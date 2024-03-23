IIT Kharagpur signs MoU with Jindal Stainless

For collaboration in metallurgy research and development

In a bid to foster industry-academy collaboration, Jindal Stainless and IIT Kharagpur will work together on metallurgical projects, such as process optimisation, materials characterisation, and primary alloy production. This strategic alliance signifies a significant step forward in metallurgy, promising ground-breaking advancements and fostering a culture of innovation, as both organisations leverage their strengths to drive meaningful progress and contribute to the industry's growth

IIT Kharagpur today signed an MoU with Jindal Stainless, marking a pivotal moment in the advancement of metallurgical research and development.