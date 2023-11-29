Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

Gold and silver prices unchanged; yellow metal selling at Rs 62,560

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,350

Gold

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,500, Rs 57,350, and Rs 57,800, respectively. | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 8:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold was unchanged in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 62,560, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was the same as yesterday at Rs 78,500.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,350.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,560.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,710, Rs 62,560, and Rs 63,050, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,350.

US gold prices touched a nearly seven-month high on Wednesday propelled by an extended decline in the dollar and bond yields as markets grew confident that the Federal Reserve would likely cut rates by the first half of next year.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,047.21 per ounce by 0236 GMT.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.4 per cent to $2,047.80 per ounce.

Spot silver gained 0.4 per cent to $25.09 per ounce, platinum was steady at $939.83. Palladium rose 0.4 per cent to $1,059.69 per ounce.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,500, Rs 57,350, and Rs 57,800, respectively.  

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 78,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 81,500.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold jumps Rs 270, silver up Rs 1,300; trading at Rs 78,500 per kg

Oil prices slip, Brent falls toward $80/barrel ahead of Opec+ meeting

Gold price remains flat at Rs 62,290, silver unchanged at Rs 77,200

SGB scheme: Final redemption price for 1st tranche set at Rs 6,132 a unit

Gold price dips Rs 50 to Rs 61,970, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 76,200

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver gold and silver prices Silver Prices Federal Reserve

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon