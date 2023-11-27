Gold price remains flat at Rs 62,290, silver unchanged at Rs 77,200

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged during early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 62,290, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver also showed similar price movement, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,200.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained flat, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,100.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,290.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,440, Rs 62,290, and Rs 62,780, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,100.





Gold prices rose on Monday well above a key $2,000 level, supported by a weaker US dollar and on bets that the US Federal Reserve is done with its interest rate hike cycle.



US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.6 per cent to $2,015.80 per ounce.

Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to $2,015.09 per ounce by 01:35 GMT.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,250, Rs 57,100, and Rs 57,550, respectively.





In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 77,200.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 80,200.

(With inputs from Reuters) Spot silver gained 1.9 per cent to $24.76 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1 per cent to $931.49. Palladium rose 0.6 per cent to $1,074.94 per ounce.(With inputs from Reuters)