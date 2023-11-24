Sensex (-0.01%)
66017.81 -5.43
Nifty (-0.05%)
19802.00 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6419.90 + 49.90
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
42027.30 0.20
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
43577.50 + 127.90
Heatmap

Gold price dips Rs 50 to Rs 61,970, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 76,200

The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 50, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,800

gold, gold prices

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 56,950, Rs 56,800, and Rs 57,350, respectively.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 7:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 50 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 61,970, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver, on the other hand, rose Rs 200, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,200.

The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 50, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,800.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,970.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,120, Rs 61,970, and Rs 62,550, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,800.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 56,950, Rs 56,800, and Rs 57,350, respectively.  

US gold prices edged higher on Friday and were on track for their second consecutive weekly gain, supported by a weaker US dollar as markets grew confident that the Federal Reserve is done with its interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,993.96 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT. Bullion has risen 0.7 per cent so far this week.

US gold futures were also up 0.1 per cent at $1,994.70.

Spot silver gained 0.1 per cent to $23.69 per ounce, platinum was flat at $915.43. Palladium rose 0.1 per cent to $1,047.28 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,200.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 79,200.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Gold prices unchanged, silver falls Rs 400, trading at Rs 76,000 per kg

Gold jumps Rs 380, trading at Rs 62,020/10g, silver rises by Rs 400

Gold price dips Rs 50 to Rs 61,640, silver unchanged at Rs Rs 76,000

TRQ holders in India-UAE pact can import gold via IIBX bullion exchange

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 61,690/10g

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices US Dollar

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon