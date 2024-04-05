Sensex (    %)
                             
Gold climbs Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 82,100

The price of 22-carat gold also jumped Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 64,610.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 70,630, Rs 70,480, and Rs 71,410, respectively | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 70,480, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 82,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also jumped Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 64,610.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,480.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 70,630, Rs 70,480, and Rs 71,410, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,610.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 64,760, Rs 64,610, and Rs 65,460, respectively.

US gold prices hit a pause on Friday after scaling to historic highs in the previous session on expectations of lower US interest rates this year, while traders await further cues from a key jobs report due later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $2,284.84 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,305.04 on Thursday. Bullion was on track for a third straight weekly gain, up 2.3 per cent so far.

Spot silver fell 1 per cent at $26.69 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1 per cent higher to $926.36 and palladium lost 0.7 per cent to $1,013.67.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 82,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 85,400.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

