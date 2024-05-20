Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 74,610

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,610 | File image

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat : The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 74,610, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 68,390.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,610.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 74,760, Rs 74,610, and Rs 74,720, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,390.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 68,540, Rs 68,390, and Rs 68,490, respectively.

Gold prices in the United States climbed to a record high on Monday after US economic data last week cemented bets that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates twice this year.

Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $2,430.19 per ounce, as of 0118 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of 2,440.49 earlier in the session.

Spot silver rose 1.1 per cent at $31.85 per ounce, platinum was up 0.5 per cent at $1,085.95 and palladium edged 0.1 per cent higher to $1,009.50.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 92,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 96,400.



(With inputs from Reuters)