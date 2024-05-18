Business Standard
Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,740, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 89,000

The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,590



BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,740, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,000.


The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,740.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,890, Rs 73,740, and Rs 73,840, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,590.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,740, Rs 67,590, and Rs 67,690, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 89,000.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 92,400.

First Published: May 18 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

