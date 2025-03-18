Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 07:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 89,550

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 89,550

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 82,090

gold

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 82,090.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 89,550 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 1,02,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 82,090.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at Rs 89,550.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 89,700.
 
   

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 82,090.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 82,240.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at Rs 1,02,800.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,11,800.
 
US gold held steady near the $3,000 level mark on Tuesday, hovering near an all-time high hit last week, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's policy decision to gauge the country's economic outlook amid tariffs and trade woes.
 
Spot gold was flat at $3,002.28 an ounce as of 0025 GMT. Bullion rose above the key $3,000/oz milestone to notch a record high at $3,004.86 on Friday.
 
Spot silver gained 0.1 per cent to $33.86 an ounce, platinum added 0.4 per cent to $1,004.25 and palladium rose 0.5 per cen to $969.77.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

