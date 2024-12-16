Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,880

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,880

The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,390

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,390 | Credit: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,880 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,390.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,880.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,030.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,390.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,540.

More From This Section

silver

Silver price today falls over 2%; here are key support, resistance levels

Gold, jewellery

Gold jumps Rs 10 to Rs 78,610, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 96,600 per kg

gold, silver, gold silver prices

Gold jumps Rs 10 to Rs 78,610, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 96,600 per kg

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices rise on expectations of Fed rate cut, inflation data on tap

Gold

Gold jumps Rs 10 to Rs 77,790, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,900 per kg

 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 92,400. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.
 
Gold prices in the US firmed on Monday as investors turned their focus on the Federal Reserve's meeting on Dec. 17-18, when it is widely expected to deliver its third interest rate cut this year.
 
Spot gold held ground at $2,649.53 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.3 per cent to $2,668.00.
 
Spot silver was flat at $30.56 per ounce, platinum shed 0.2 per cent to $922.95, while palladium gained 0.5 per cent to $957.56
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Markets today: Nov WPI; Dec PMI flash; MobiKwik, Vishal Mega IPO allotment

Gold

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,860

Gold

Gold prices up 30% in 2024; set for best calendar year show in 10 yrs: WGC

gold

Gold price rally to slow in 2025? Sharekhan analyst says sell metal on rise

Gold

Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 79,460, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 96,600 per kg

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayIndia vs Pakistan LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon