Gold falls Rs 10 to Rs 79,460, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 96,600 per kg

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,610 (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,460 according to the GoodReturns website. In contrast, the price of silver climbed up Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,600.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,840.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 79,460.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 79,610.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,840.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,990.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 96,600. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 104,100.
 
US Gold prices were steady on Friday as investors refrained from making big bets, with attention turning to the Federal Reserve's upcoming decision on interest rates at next week's meeting.
 
Spot gold held its ground at $2,681.55 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT. Bullion is poised for a weekly gain and has added nearly 2 per cent so far this week. 
Spot silver was flat at $30.94 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3 per cent to $927.50 and palladium fell 0.5 per cent to $965.22.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

