Gold jumps Rs 10 to Rs 77,790, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,900 per kg

The price of 22-carat gold also jumped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,310

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,310 | (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,790 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also jumped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,310.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 77,790.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,940.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,310.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,460.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 99,900.
 
Gold prices in the United States remained mostly unchanged on Tuesday, staying near a two-week high hit in the previous session, as investors awaited key inflation data, due later this week, for further insights into the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.
 
Spot gold held its ground at $2,660.82 per ounce, as of 0042 GMT. US gold futures were steady at $2,683.60.
 
Spot silver gained 0.3 per cent to $31.90 per ounce, platinum added 0.3 per cent to $941.90 and palladium rose 0.3 per cent to $976.29.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

Gold Prices Silver Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

