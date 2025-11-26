Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 07:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,27,050; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,67,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,27,050; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,67,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,16,460

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,200 | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,27,050, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,67,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,16,460.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,050 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,27,870 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,200.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,16,460, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,17,210 in Chennai.
 

Also Read

Gold

Gold delivers historic 60% rally in 2025 - Will the glitter last in 2026?

Gold

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹₹1,25,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,62,900

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,66,900

Trade, tariffs

200% spike in gold import drives India's trade deficit to $41.68 billion

Gold

Gold may surge to $4,600 as central banks, ETFs fuel demand: Emkay Wealth

         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,16,610.
              
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,67,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,74,100. 
US gold prices nudged higher during early Asian trade on Wednesday, driven by optimism over a possible December interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
 
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $4,136.59 per ounce, as of 0054 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.1 per cent to $4,134.00 per ounce.
 
Gold, a non-yielding asset, tends to perform well in a low-interest-rate environment and during periods of geopolitical uncertainty.
 
Among other metals, spot silver slipped 0.1 per cent to $51.36 per ounce, platinum lost 1 per cent to $1,538.00, and palladium lost 1.1 per cent to $1,382.24.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 
  
 

More From This Section

Gold

Gold falls ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,25,830

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,24,250

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,24,870; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,68,100

Oil price outlook and prediction

Oil price prediction: WTI may hit $57 by 2025-end, eyes supply glut in 2026

Gold

Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,23,650

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon