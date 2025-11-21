Friday, November 21, 2025 | 08:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,24,250

Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,24,250

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,890

Gold Bar. Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,400. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,24,250, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,64,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,890.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,250 in Mumbai, Kolkata and ₹1,25,450 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,400.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,890, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,14,990 in Chennai.
 

Also Read

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,24,870; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,68,100

Gold

Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,23,650

Gold

Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,25,070

Gold

Gold price slips ₹10 to ₹1,27,030; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,73,200

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,28,660; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,73,100

         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,040. 
             
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,64,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,72,900.
  
US gold prices slipped on Friday and were on track for a weekly fall, as a stronger-than-expected US jobs report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will refrain from cutting rates at its December meeting.
 
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,062.79 per ounce, as of 0157 GMT. Bullion has lost 0.3 per cent so far this week. US gold futures for December delivery edged 0.2 per cent higher to $4,068.10 per ounce.
 
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.41 per cent to 1,039.43 tons in the previous session from 1,043.72 tons on Wednesday.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver slipped 0.4 per cent to $50.39 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.4 per cent to $1,517.95, and palladium added 0.3 per cent to $1,381.22.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

Oil price outlook and prediction

Oil price prediction: WTI may hit $57 by 2025-end, eyes supply glut in 2026

Gold

IBJA urges Sebi to regulate digital gold firms as investor concerns rise

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,66,900

Q2 result

Commodities spur India Inc's Sep qtr showing; other key sectors strugglepremium

silver price today

Silver price may remain volatile; buy the dips with target of ₹1,83,000/kg

Topics : Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Gold Prices gold silver prices Silver Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleGPS SpoofingBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon