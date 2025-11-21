Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,24,250

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,24,250, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,64,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,13,890.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,250 in Mumbai, Kolkata and ₹1,25,450 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,24,400.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,13,890, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,14,990 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,14,040.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,64,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,72,900.
US gold prices slipped on Friday and were on track for a weekly fall, as a stronger-than-expected US jobs report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will refrain from cutting rates at its December meeting.
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,062.79 per ounce, as of 0157 GMT. Bullion has lost 0.3 per cent so far this week. US gold futures for December delivery edged 0.2 per cent higher to $4,068.10 per ounce.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.41 per cent to 1,039.43 tons in the previous session from 1,043.72 tons on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, spot silver slipped 0.4 per cent to $50.39 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.4 per cent to $1,517.95, and palladium added 0.3 per cent to $1,381.22.
(with inputs from Reuters)