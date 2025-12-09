Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,30,430; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,88,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,30,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,88,900.
The price of 22-carat gold climbed by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,560.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,430 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,340 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,580.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,560, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,390 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,710.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,88,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,97,900.
US gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, even as investors pulled back slightly on US rate cut bets, reflecting caution that the Federal Reserve could strike a more hawkish tone on next year's monetary easing at its upcoming policy meeting.
Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $4,194.83 per ounce as of 0146 GMT.
US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.2 per cent to $4,223.60 per ounce.
Elsewhere, silver fell 0.1 per cent to $58.05 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $1,649.46, while palladium rose 0.6 per cent at $1,473.32.
(with inputs from Reuters)