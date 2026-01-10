Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,39,320; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,48,900

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,710

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,470

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,39,320, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,48,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,27,710.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,320 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,39,650 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,470.
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,27,710, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,28,010 in Chennai.
 
            
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,860. 
                   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,48,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,67,900.
 
US gold fell on Saturday as commodity index readjustments and a firm dollar kept the pressure on prices in the near term, with investors positioning ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data later in the day.
 
Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $4,458.10 per ounce as of 0126 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $4,549.71 on December 26.
 US gold futures for February delivery firmed 0.2 per cent to $4,467.60.
 
Spot silver lost 1.5 per cent to $75.71 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 on December 29.
 
Spot platinum shed 2.9 per cent to $2,202.50 per ounce after scaling a record peak of $2,478.50 last Monday.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

