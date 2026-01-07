Gold and silver ETF assets jump fourfold in 2025, top ₹2 trillion

The combined AUM, which stood at Rs 57,000 crore at the start of calendar year (CY) 2025, had nearly doubled by September to cross Rs 1 trillion, show data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The sharp rise in AUM has been supported by record inflows. In December 2025, estimates show that gold ETFs attracted around Rs 11,700 crore, the highest in a calendar month. Investments in silver ETFs also more than doubled last month, from Rs 2,154 crore to around Rs 4,700 crore. The December inflows take the 2025 net inflows for gold ETFs to Rs 43,000 crore. In the case of silver ETFs, the yearly tally is at Rs 24,200 crore.

Net inflows into gold ETFs in the second half (H2) of 2025 are likely to be the second highest among all mutual fund categories, trailing only flexi-cap funds.

The inflows have come on the back of the ongoing rally in precious metal prices. In CY 2025, domestic gold prices rose 75 per cent, while silver jumped 168 per cent.

The rally in precious metals in 2025 was driven by a combination of global and domestic factors. Persistent geopolitical tensions, expectations of interest rate cuts by major central banks, and a softer US dollar boosted gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset. Silver prices were further supported by strong industrial demand, particularly from the solar and electric vehicle sectors, alongside supply-side constraints.

“Commodities also woke up from a multi-year slumber to stage a strong comeback in 2025. While precious metals led the charge as investors looked to diversify away from dollar assets,” SBI Mutual Fund said in a note.

The growing investor interest in gold and silver ETFs is also reflected in new account-opening data. In the first 11 months of CY 2025, investment accounts or folios in gold ETFs grew 53 per cent, while silver ETFs recorded a fourfold rise in accounts.

The rally, experts say, could be sustained as the run-up in prices has been driven by long-term structural drivers and not just speculation.

“Gold’s performance in 2025 reflects a structural shift in how investors and central banks are positioning portfolios. The rally is not driven by short-term speculation but by sustained investment flows into ETFs, alongside continued central bank buying as part of long-term reserve diversification,” said Inderbir Singh Jolly, chief executive officer, PL Wealth.