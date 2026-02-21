Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,57,380; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,69,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,380, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,69,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,260.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,380 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,57,300 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,530.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,260, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,190 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,410.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,69,900.

US gold prices rose more than 1 per cent on Saturday, supported by weaker-than-expected US GDP data, while investors digested President Donald Trump's ​announcement of fresh global tariffs following the US Supreme ​Court's tariffs ruling.

Spot gold was up 1.5 per cent at $5,071.48 an ounce by 02:08 pm(1908 ‌GMT). US gold futures for April delivery settled 1.7 per cent higher at $5,080.90.

Gold, considered a safe-haven asset when there ‌is ​geopolitical and economic ​uncertainty, also tends to do well when interest rates are low.

Elsewhere, spot silver gained 5.8 per cent to $82.92 an ounce. Spot platinum rose 4.5 per cent to $2,163.53, while ‌palladium added 4 per cent ​to $1,751.70.

(with inputs from Reuters)