Monday, February 23, 2026 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Silver futures rise 5% to ₹2.65 lakh per kg amid global tariff tensions

Silver futures rise 5% to ₹2.65 lakh per kg amid global tariff tensions

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery zoomed ₹12,338, or 4.88 per cent, to ₹2,65,282 per kg in 6,024 lots

silver trading silver investment

In the international market, comex silver futures for March contract rose 5.58 per cent, or $4.5, to $86.93 per ounce

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Silver prices on Monday rose nearly 5 per cent to ₹2,65,282 per kg in the futures market as renewed global tariff tensions boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery zoomed ₹12,338, or 4.88 per cent, to ₹2,65,282 per kg in 6,024 lots.

In the international market, comex silver futures for March contract rose 5.58 per cent, or $4.5, to $86.93 per ounce.

Silver climbed to trade above 5 per cent, extending gains to a fourth session as renewed tariff tensions boosted demand for safe-haven assets, Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities, said.

 

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump raised a global levy from 10 per cent to 15 per cent following the US Supreme Court's rejection of his "reciprocal" tariffs.

Amid this, India delayed talks aimed at finalising an interim deal with Washington.

"Investors also grappled with growing fears that the Trump administration could initiate military action against Iran amid stalled nuclear negotiations, although diplomats are set to reconvene in Geneva on Thursday. Silver and other metals may see higher trading volumes this week as Chinese markets reopen following a long holiday," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Oil price rise

What does Trump's warning to Iran, Strait of Hormuz risks mean for oil?

gold, gold prices, traders

India gold demand weakens as volatile prices deter buyers; China on holiday

gold, gold prices, traders

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,56,500; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,70,100

Ports, shipping, crude oil, oil supply

Oil prices rise to 6-month high as Trump puts time limit on Iran stand-off

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,54,190; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,54,900

Topics : Silver Silver Prices Silver demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayShree Ram Twistex IPOGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyClean Max Enviro IPODrug Lord El Mencho KilledCBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance