Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 08:20 AM IST
Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹95,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹97,200 today

Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹95,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹97,200 today

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,460

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,560 (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹97,200.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,460.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,410.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,560.
   

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹87,460.
 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,610.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹97,200.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,08,100.
 
US gold prices blazed past the $3,200 mark on Friday, as a faltering dollar and an escalating US-China trade war stirred recession fears, sending investors flocking to the safety of the yellow metal
 
Spot gold was up nearly 2 per cent at $3,235.89 an ounce at 2:32 p.m. ET (1832 GMT), after hitting a record high of $3,245.28 earlier in the session. Bullion is up over 6 per cent this week.
 
Spot silver gained 3.2 per cent to $32.18 an ounce, while platinum fell 0.2 per cent to $936.36. Palladium advanced 0.7 per cent to $914.87.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

