Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,57,740; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,64,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,740, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,590.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,740 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,58,940 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,890.

ALSO READ: Gold prices will continue to rise, says Indriya CEO Sandeep Kohli In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,590, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,45,690 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,740.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900.

US gold prices inched higher on Thursday after briefly touching a more than one-month low, but gains were capped by a firm dollar and the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, which has limited hopes for near-term rate cuts.

Spot gold added 0.4 per cent to $4,838.39 per ounce as of 0115 GMT, rebounding after hitting its lowest since February 6 earlier in the day.

Prices fell 3.7 per cent on Wednesday. Spot gold has fallen more than 9 per cent since the US-Israeli strike on Iran on February 28, pressured by a stronger dollar, which has emerged as one of the clearest "safe-haven" winners.

Spot silver gained 0.5 per cent to $75.74 per ounce. Spot platinum rose 0.9 per cent at $2,040.46 and palladium added 0.9 per cent to $1,488.75.

(with inputs from Reuters)