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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,57,740; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,64,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,57,740; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,64,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,590

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,890. Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 7:57 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,740, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900.  
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,590. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,740 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,58,940 in Chennai. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,890. 
 
   

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Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,58,090; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,75,100

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Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,59,650; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,590, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,45,690 in Chennai.  
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,740.  
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900. 
 
US gold prices inched higher on Thursday after briefly touching a more than one-month low, but gains were capped by a firm dollar and the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, which has limited hopes for near-term rate cuts.
 
Spot gold added 0.4 per cent to $4,838.39 per ounce as of 0115 GMT, rebounding after hitting its lowest since February 6 earlier in the day. 
 
Prices fell 3.7 per cent on Wednesday. Spot gold has fallen more than 9 per cent since the US-Israeli strike on Iran on February 28, pressured by a stronger dollar, which has emerged as one of the clearest "safe-haven" winners.
 
Spot silver gained 0.5 per cent to $75.74 per ounce. Spot platinum rose 0.9 per cent at $2,040.46 and palladium added 0.9 per cent to $1,488.75.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 7:56 AM IST

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