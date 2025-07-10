Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 08:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,170, silver price down ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,170, silver price down ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,990

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,320. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,170 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,990.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,170.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,320.
 
  

Also Read

Bowbazar jewellery market, gold prices Kolkata, gold sales drop India, wedding season gold demand, retail gold prices India, gold price impact on shopping, gold jewellery sales slowdown, gold prices breach ₹1 lakh, lightweight gold jewellery demand,

Gold rate outlook: Yellow metal slips as investors assess tariff scenario

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,850; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

PremiumFeroze Azeez, Anand Rathi Wealth

Margins may shrink for asset management cos: Anand Rathi's Feroze Azeez

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,280; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

Kalyan Jewellers Q1 revenue surges 31% in FY26 despite demand gaps

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹89,990. 
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,140.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,09,900.
 
US gold prices edged higher on Thursday as US President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcements kept markets cautious, with investors closely watching trade negotiations, while a slight pullback in the dollar provided additional support.
 
Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $3,321.04 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.3 per cent at $3,329.10.
 
Spot silver edged up 0.2 per cent at $36.41 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4 per cent to $1,342.30 and palladium inched up 0.1 per cent to $1,106.34.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
   

More From This Section

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,820, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

gold

Gold prices may be volatile as Trump's tariff deadline approaches: Analysts

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,720, silver price down ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC

OPEC+ may boost oil production faster than expected, weighs August hike

Bowbazar jewellery market, gold prices Kolkata, gold sales drop India, wedding season gold demand, retail gold prices India, gold price impact on shopping, gold jewellery sales slowdown, gold prices breach ₹1 lakh, lightweight gold jewellery demand,

Gold may rally to $3,400 on tariff fears; deadline extensions to cap upside

Topics : Gold Silver Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon