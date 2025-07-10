Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,170, silver price down ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,170 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,990.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,170.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,320.
Also Read
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹89,990.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,140.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,09,900.
US gold prices edged higher on Thursday as US President Donald Trump's latest tariff announcements kept markets cautious, with investors closely watching trade negotiations, while a slight pullback in the dollar provided additional support.
Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $3,321.04 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.3 per cent at $3,329.10.
Spot silver edged up 0.2 per cent at $36.41 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4 per cent to $1,342.30 and palladium inched up 0.1 per cent to $1,106.34.
(with inputs from Reuters)