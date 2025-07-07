Monday, July 07, 2025 | 08:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,820, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,820, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,590

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,820. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,820 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,590.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,720.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,820.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,590.
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,740. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,19,900.
 
US gold prices dropped on Monday after US President Donald Trump signalled progress on multiple trade agreements and announced extended tariff reprieves for several countries, dampening demand for the safe-haven metal.
 
Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to $3,314.21 per ounce by 0232 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.6 per cent to $3,322.
 
Spot silver fell 0.8 per cent to $36.81 per ounce, platinum shed 0.8 per cent to $1,380.55 and palladium lost 1 per cent at $1,123.31.
  
(with inputs from Reuters)  
   

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

