Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 62,940, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 75,600

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,600.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,690.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,940.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,090, Rs 62,940, and Rs 63,590, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,690.





US gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Tuesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a US inflation report that could give fresh perspective on how soon, and by how much, the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates this year.

US gold futures were almost unchanged at $2,033.90/Oz.

Spot platinum was flat at $888.88 per ounce, palladium rose 0.3 per cent to $894.38, and silver was steady at $22.70.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,600.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,100.



(with inputs from Reuters)