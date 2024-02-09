Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gold down by Rs 10, silver declines Rs 1,000, trading at Rs 73,500/kg

The price of 22-carat gold declined by Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,990

gold silver

gold silver

BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,220, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 1,000, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,500.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,990.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,220.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,320, Rs 63,220, and Rs 63,710, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,990.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,140, Rs 57,990, and Rs 58,390, respectively.

US gold prices struggled for momentum today in thin trading as Chinese markets were closed for the Lunar New Year break. On the other hand, a stronger dollar and elevated Treasury yields countered safe-haven demand fuelled by the lingering Middle East crisis. The Middle East concerns increased after Israeli forces bombed areas in the southern border city of Rafah after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a Hamas truce proposal.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,034.19 per ounce, as of 0213 GMT. Bullion has declined 0.2 per cent so far in the week.

Spot platinum rose 0.6 per cent to $890.17 per ounce and palladium climbed 0.4 per cent to $890.68, while silver was steady at $22.58.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 73,500. 

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 75,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 63,440, silver declines Rs 200 to Rs 76,300

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,710, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Oil rises 0.72% to $79 a barrel on Gaza ceasefire rejection, US stock data

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs Rs 63,240, silver falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,500

Gold rises Rs 230, silver unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 74,500/kg

Crude oil steadies after gains, Israel-Gaza ceasefire talks in focus

Gold falls Rs 160, silver down by Rs 300, trading at Rs 75,200/kg

Topics : Gold Prices Gold trade Silver Prices gold silver prices Silver demand gold and silver prices Precious metals Gold market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon