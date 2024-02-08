Sensex (    %)
                        
Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs Rs 63,240, silver falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 73,500

The price of 22-carat climbed Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,010

BS Web Team
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 8:07 AM IST

The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,240, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, declined Rs 1,000, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,500.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,240.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,340, Rs 63,240, and Rs 63,830, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,010.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,160, Rs 58,010, and Rs 58,510, respectively.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 73,500. 

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 75,000.

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

