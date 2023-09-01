Confirmation

Gold prices rise to reach Rs 60,160, silver prices unchanged at Rs 77,600

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,310, Rs 60,160, and Rs 60,490, respectively

Gold, Precious metal

Photo: Bloomberg (Representative Image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 8:23 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold registered a marginal rise of Rs 160 during Friday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,160, according to the GoodReturns website. On the other hand, the price of silver remained unchanged, selling for Rs 77,600 per kilogram.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 150 per 10 grams, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,150 per kilogram.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is on par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,160.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,310, Rs 60,160 and Rs 60,490, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is on par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,150.

Spot gold edged down 0.1 per cent to $1,940.23 per ounce at 13:51 EDT (17:51 GMT), close to its highest since 2 August, at $1,948.79, reached on Wednesday.

Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, said that while the numbers were "not terrible," they were "not great" either and might mean that the US Federal Reserve could halt interest rate increases early next year.

Gold is now in wait-and-see mode, and a drop in bond yields could prompt some strength in bullion, added Haberkorn.

Silver eased 0.7 per cent to $24.48 per ounce, having climbed to a more than one-month high on Wednesday. Platinum fell 0.8 per cent to $966.05 but was headed for its second consecutive monthly gain.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

