Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,410; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,08,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,410; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,08,900

The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,210

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,560

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,08,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,210.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,410.
    
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,560. 
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,210.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,360.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,08,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,18,900
   
US gold prices rose on Thursday, as rising Middle East tensions boosted demand for safe-haven assets, while softer-than-expected US inflation data raised expectations of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
 
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $3,364.10 an ounce, as of 0017 GMT. US gold futures gained 1.2 per cent to $3,384.40.
Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.3 per cent at $36.32 per ounce, platinum rose 0.8 per cent to $1,265.32, still hovering near more than 4-year high, while palladium was down 1 per cent at $1,069.65. 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
 

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

