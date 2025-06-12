Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹98,410; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,08,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,410 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,08,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,210.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,410.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,560.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,210.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,360.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,08,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹ 1,18,900
US gold prices rose on Thursday, as rising Middle East tensions boosted demand for safe-haven assets, while softer-than-expected US inflation data raised expectations of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $3,364.10 an ounce, as of 0017 GMT. US gold futures gained 1.2 per cent to $3,384.40.
Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.3 per cent at $36.32 per ounce, platinum rose 0.8 per cent to $1,265.32, still hovering near more than 4-year high, while palladium was down 1 per cent at $1,069.65.
(with inputs from Reuters)