Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 73,320, silver climbs Rs 100 to Rs 86,600

The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,160, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,100.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,060.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,160.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,310, Rs 73,160, and Rs 74,060, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,060.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,210, Rs 67,060, and Rs 67,890, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata stood at Rs 86,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 89,600.





Spot gold edged up 0.1 per cent at $2,383.37 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT. Bullion hit an all-time high of 2,431.29 on Friday.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said there's no urgency to cut interest rates, with the economy and labor market strong, and inflation still above the Fed's 2 per cent target. However, higher interest rates reduce the appeal of holding non-yielding gold.



Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $28.86 per ounce, platinum rose 0.8 per cent to $969.70 and palladium lost 0.8 per cent at $1,027.06.

(With inputs from Reuters)