Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 77,460, silver falls by Rs 100 to Rs 94,900

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 77,460, silver falls by Rs 100 to Rs 94,900

The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,010

Gold

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,610, Rs 77,460, and Rs 77,460, respectively (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,460 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver dipped by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 94,900.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,010.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Chennai , at Rs 77,460.
 

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,610, Rs 77,460, and Rs 77,460, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,010.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,010.
 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Kolkata and Mumbai at Rs 94,900. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,900.

US Gold holds steady amid Middle East turmoil, eyeing US economic data Gold held steady on Thursday, as traders focused on developments in the Middle East conflict and anticipated key US economic data that may provide clues about the rate cuts expected later in the year.

Spot gold was steady at $2,659.05 per ounce, as of 0034 GMT.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $31.76 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $1,005.65 and palladium edged 0.1 per cent up to $1,016.25.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Topics : Gold Silver Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

